A World War II-era bomb was discovered on the grounds of Frankfurt Airport on Friday.

According to the police, the bomb is a phosphorus incendiary bomb, a type used extensively during the war.

The bomb was found during construction work at the airport.

Related Posts No Content Available

Authorities have cordoned off an area with a radius of approximately 1,000 meters around the discovery site as a precaution.

The bomb is scheduled to be safely detonated in a controlled explosion later in the afternoon or evening.

Despite the potential danger, there have been no evacuations, and a spokesman confirmed that the incident has not affected air traffic or the roads surrounding the airport.

The police are ensuring all necessary safety measures are in place to handle the situation without disrupting the airport’s operations.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE