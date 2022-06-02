World takes steps towards global treaty to end plastic pollution

IN Dakar, Senegal on Monday, the world took the first step towards a treaty to end plastic pollution. Delegates attending the ad hoc open-ended working group (OEWG) to prepare for the intergovernmental negotiating committee (INC) to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, convened for a two-and-a-half day meeting from May 30 to June 1. The meeting is focusing on organisational issues for the coming INC negotiations.

In her opening address, Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UN Environment Programme (UNEP), underlined the global consensus to tackle plastic pollution in an expeditious manner, and expressed hope that the “Nairobi spirit” of consensus will continue to guide the entire INC process. She outlined a number of important issues that countries will need to consider when negotiating the new treaty, stressing that the instrument should be science-based, and engage a broad range of stakeholders including waste pickers.

Welcoming delegates to his country, Abdou Karim Sall, Minister for the Environment and Sustainable Development, Senegal, reminded OEWG delegates that time is of the essence to address the global plastic pollution crisis. He called on delegations to commit to setting a clear path for the INC process, to facilitate the successful negotiation of a new treaty on plastic pollution.

Countries elected Cheikh Ndiaye Sylla as the Chair of the OEWG and adopted the UN Environment Assembly rules of procedure to guide the session. In this regard, a number of countries highlighted that these rules, which allow for a vote if consensus cannot be achieved, would be incompatible with a consensus-based INC. Delegates will need to decide on the rules of procedure governing the INC at the first meeting of the Committee.

In February 2022, reacting to mounting calls for global action to address the ever-growing crisis of plastic pollution, the resumed fifth meeting of the United Nations Environment Assembly adopted resolution 5/14 to “End plastic pollution: Towards an international legally binding instrument.” Plastic pollution is a threat to human health and the environment, with reports highlighting the presence of microplastic in human blood, lungs, and placenta, suggesting that plastic is embedded throughout the food chain.

In UNEA resolution 5/14, governments requested the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director to convene an intergovernmental negotiating committee (INC) with the mandate to develop an international legally binding instrument (ILBI) on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, commencing its work during the second half of 2022. Among several detailed provisions and elements pertaining to the work of the committee, the resolution also requested that an Open-ended Working Group (OEWG) be convened to prepare for discussions at the INC.





