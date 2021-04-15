World Malaria Day: Ned Nwoko, Health Ministry, NYSC, others to lead a walk for Malaria eradication

The Ned Nwoko Foundation, Federal Ministry of Health, National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Ministry of Environment, Malaria Consortium, National Youth Service Corps and so many other agencies are set to lead a walk for malaria eradication in commemoration of the World Malaria Day on the 24th of April, 2021.

In a statement issued to Tribune Online, on Thursday, by his Media Officer, Adeniyi Ifetayo, Prince Ned Nwoko noted that that the walk which seeks to end the scourge of malaria in Nigeria and Africa will take place in Abuja metropolis.

Tribune Online recalled that in January 2020 Prince Ned Nwoko went on a symbolic expedition to the extremely cold Antarctica to create awareness of the scourge of malaria in Africa and consequently becoming the first Black African to reach the South Pole, Antarctica.

While explaining his approaches towards ending the disease, Ned explained his Foundation has embarked on Research for the development of safe Malaria and implementation of RTSS Malaria Vaccine in Nigeria, adding that Sanitation includes cleaning up the entire country to get rid of mosquito breeding spaces.

Nwoko further explained that the Foundation set up recycling plants in each Local Government Area of the Federation embarking on fumigation and spraying of the environment to kill the vector.

He concluded that the Foundation has also approached the National Assembly to advocate for a bill for the creation of an agency that will ensure sustainable implementation of the above approaches for a Malaria free Nigeria.

Led by the Initiator of the Malaria Eradication Project, Prince Ned Nwoko supported by the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Ministry of Environment, Malaria Consortium, National Youth Service Corps, Linas International, Project Tourism, Regina Entertainment Television, Federal Road Safety Corps, The Nigerian Police Force, to mention but a few.

Everyone is encouraged to WALK WITH NED to end the scourge of malaria in Nigeria and Africa.

