World Environment Day: Oyo govt launches initiative to address plastic pollution

Oyo State Government has used the occasion of this year’s World Environment Day to announce the launch of the Oyo Plastic Drive, promoting awareness, incentivising plastic collection, and collaborating with recycling industries.

The initiative, a partnership involving the Oyo State Government, For Nature, and the Future Eco-Green Initiative, was launched at a symposium organised by the Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation (EETF) and the Embassy of Sweden to mark World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5. This year’s theme is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’.

At the event held at the American Corner, Ibadan, Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Temilolu Ashamu, said, “It is estimated that Nigeria generates over 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, with less than 15 percent effectively recycled. In Oyo State, this reality is visible in our urban spaces, markets, and public drainage systems. However, it is also important to note that we are not powerless in this crisis.

“At the Oyo State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, we have taken deliberate steps to address plastic pollution through a multi-stakeholder approach. Our Oyo Plastic Drive, flagged off today in the ministry in partnership with NGOs and community-based organisations, promotes awareness, incentivises plastic collection, and collaboration with recycling industries. We are also reviewing waste management policies to encourage the transition from linear to circular waste economies.”

The Oyo Plastic Drive will commence in six local government areas: Lagelu, Akinyele, Egbeda, Ido, Oluyole, and Ona-Ara.

According to him, communities in these LGAs will serve as pilot areas for plastic waste reduction efforts, setting the stage for broader implementation across the state.

The campaign will involve awareness roadshows, educating students on sustainable practices and the significance of reducing plastic usage, media outreach, and community mobilisation.

Also speaking at the event was Hon Olorunpoto Rahman, the chairman, Oyo House of Assembly Committee on Environment.

He told the Nigerian Tribune that “Oyo State House of Assembly will be coming up with laws to address this issue of plastic waste and encourage the use of biodegradable products.”

In her remarks, Professor Aina Adeogun, Head of Aquatic Toxicology Research Group, Department of Zoology, University of Ibadan, said emphasis should be placed on reducing, reusing, and recycling plastics. “Both the formal and informal sectors of society must be involved. There should be a balance between environmental sustainability and economics if we are going to make it work,” she noted.

Adetunji Lam-Adesina, founder of EETF, said that this year’s World Environment Day theme on plastic pollution was very significant. He added that the Oyo Plastic Drive will aid the reduction of plastic waste in Oyo State.

He said, “We are making sure that this is not all about the government. We plan to launch an Environmental Protection Network, which will bring together the civil society organisations working in the environment sector in Oyo. There must be incentives for this to continue from one generation to another.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

