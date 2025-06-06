Ladoja justifies Oyo Council of Obas’ rotational chairmanship position

Former governor of Oyo State and the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja has justified the rotation of Chairmanship position of Council of Obas and Chiefs among the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland and Soun of Ogbomosoland.

Describing the amended bill as passed by the House of Assembly as commendable, Oba Oladoja said the lawmakers had done the right thing, noting the historical background of the three monarchs.

Oba Ladoja, in an interview with the newsmen after observing the Eid-el-Adhah prayers in Ibadan submitted that rather than criticising the lawmakers on the passage of the bill, they ought to be commended.

According to him, Ibadan has eleven local government with 12 lawmakers in the House of Assembly unlike other zones.

This gives Ibadan an edge over other zones in the state.

“Those criticizing rotational chairmanship between Alaafin, Olubadan and Soun should should be concerned about what will make life of our people better not a needles agitation.

“There is no town that can dominate Ibadan, democracy is a game of numbers, and Ibadan have a pyramid of majority.”

He commended members of the Oyo State House of Assembly during the administration of former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala for pushing the bill.

“Ibadan has the majority in the House of Assembly, if we are to vote for who become the permanent chairman of the Council of Oba’s and Chiefs, we will surely wins. Ibadan is the home of all. God has elevated Ibadan naturally.”

Recall that the Oyo State House of Assembly has adopted the rotational chairmanship of the Council of Obas and Chiefs between Alaafin, Olubadan, and Soun and equally increased membership of the Council from 35 to 41, thereby given opportunity for more traditional rulers to be members of the exalted state Traditional council.

The decision has sparked controversy between traditional institutions in the state in the last few weeks. While some supported the move, others said it as an attempt to further strengthened dominance of Ibadan over other zones in the state.

TRIBUNEONLINE