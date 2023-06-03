Working Journalists in Bauchi are set to be trained and equipped on how to effectively and efficiently report issues around the environment with particular attention on cllimate change.

The training which will revolve around 4 major components of ozone layer, climate change, climatic conditions and global warming, will be sponsored by the World Bank funded Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL), Bauchi State implementation project office.

This is In a renewed effort to build the capacity of the Journalists to enable them report all the issues of climate change as it affects the environment and in turn, promotes public health.

The disclosure was made by State Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, Bauchi State Implementation Unit, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim while responding to a courtesy visit paid to the Office on Friday, by members of a CSO, Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD).

He assured that based on the presentation made by J4PD, the World Bank Assisted ACReSAL project has resolved to collaborate with members of the Pen profession in order to support them in enlightening members of the general public on climate change.

The PIU of the project also expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Journalists in highlighting successes of the ACReSAL and its impact on the target groups within the communities after building their capacities.

Ibrahim Kabir, the State Project Coordinator (SPC) commended the contributions of Journalists to the implementation of the project since it took off in 2022 saying that it has really placed Bauchi State ahead of 19 Northern states and FCT that are implementing the project.