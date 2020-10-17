Women Arise mourns, expresses shock at Tola Oyediran’s death

Reactions trailed the sudden death of Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publishers of Nigerian Tribune newspapers, Revd. (Mrs) Tola Oyediran, as an advocacy group, Women Arise, expressed shock at the passing, describing it a big blow to all who knew her.

Rev. Oyediran, who is the eldest surviving daughter of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and will be 80 years old on November 1, 2020, died on Friday.

President of the group, Okei-Odumakin said this in a signed statement titled: “Good nite Mrs. Oyediran,” copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos, noting that the group led by her received with sadness news of the death of Oyediran of the Awolowo dynasty.

She described the deceased as a virtuous woman, whose “death jolts us because we have lost another of the good people we have,” saying Rev. Oyediran lived a good life.

Okei-Odumakin, therefore, prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased peaceful rest and “preserve all she has left behind.”

Text of the statement read:

“Good nite Mrs. Oyediran

“The Women Arise received with sadness news of the death of Mrs. Tola Oyediran of the Awo dynasty.

“The death of this virtuous woman is a big blow to all who knew her.

“She lived a good life!

“Her death jolts us because we have lost another of the good people we have.

“It is our prayer that her soul rest in peace and that God preserve all she has left behind.”