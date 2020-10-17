EndSARS protest: Thugs axe one protester in Osun

#EndSARS protest took a bloody dimension on Saturday in Osogbo, Osun State capital when hired thugs axed and macheted one of the protesters at the popular Olaiya junction where they converged for the day protest.

The inhuman act which was perpetrated around 9.30 a.m of the day led to the mass retreating of the protesters who were forcefully dispersed from the scene of their programme.

The injured person who was identified as Oloyede said to have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Detail later.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party… The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest….Thugs axe one protester Thugs axe one protester