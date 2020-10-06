Estate agent in court over alleged N195,000 fraud

A 53-year-old estate agent, Abdullahi Eniafe, on Tuesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N195,000 under false pretences.

Eniafe who lives at Bariga is being tried for obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Donjijr Perezi told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 27, at Oyenuga Street, Bariga, Lagos.

He said that the defendant obtained the money from Mr Musa Kareem, to secure a self-contain apartment for him for a period of two years.

“There was also an agreement that the defendant would be in charge of the renovation of the apartment, while additional N20,00 will be given to him on completion of the renovation.

“After the defendant collected the money, he was nowhere to be found.

“Efforts made by the complainant to get the apartment or retrieve the money proved unsuccessful as the defendant refused to pick his calls.

“The defendant was later apprehended and handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences, Perezi said, contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, prescribes three years jail term for stealing, while Section 314 attracts 15 years, for obtaining money under false pretence.

Following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs O.A. Ajayi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and fixed further hearing for Nov.2.

(NAN)

