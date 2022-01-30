Wizkid, Tems, Tiwa Savage, others nominated for 53rd NAACP Image Awards

Top Nigerian music stars including Wizkid, Tems, Tiwa Savage among others have been nominated for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

The full list of nominees for the “53rd NAACP Image Awards’’ was revealed in a special virtual event presented by actress and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner, and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram feed.

The award-winning song, Essence, earned two nominations as Outstanding International Song and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album. This ensures that Tems has three nominations at the awards as she is also nominated for the Outstanding New Artist for her EP, If Orange was a place.

In both the motion picture and television + streaming categories, Netflix has the most nominations. In the television and streaming categories, Insecure garnered the most nominations. In the music recording categories, H.E.R. received the most nominations. In terms of record labels, RCA Records garnered the most nominations. Amistad has the most nominations in all of the literary categories.

Organizers said health and safety of participants, personnel, exhibitors, and partners is prioritized by BET and the NAACP hence the award will continue to move forward without an in-person audience because due to the ever-changing advancements with COVID-19 and variants in a not-to-be-missed event.

“BET is excited to continue the partnership with NAACP and the annual Image Awards. Our aim is to continuously support and elevate black excellence globally through our platform and celebrate black creatives and their achievements internationally” said Monde Twala, SVP/GM ViacomCBS Networks Africa and Peer Lead for BET International.

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought-provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music and more,” said Chairman, Image Awards Committee, Karen Boykin-Towns.

Recognized as one of the global preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the “53rd NAACP Image Awards” celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television + streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. The “53rd NAACP Image Awards” will also include four new podcast categories: Outstanding News and Information Podcast; Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast; Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast; and Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast. The “53rd NAACP Image Awards” are presented by Wells Fargo and sponsored by AT&T, Google, T-Mobile, Bank of America, General Mills, FedEx, and Airbnb.