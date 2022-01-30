Why I want a crazy lover —Moyo Lawal

Controversial Nollywood actress and Instagram sensation, Moyo Lawal speaks her mind whenever she wants to and does not hold anything back. Proud of who she is and her journey in the movie industry, the actress who is also an entrepreneur in this interview speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about her life and expectations.

What’s your take on this paternity saga going on in Nigeria? Should men subscribe to DNA immediately a baby is delivered?

This paternity saga thing going on does not concern. The situation to me is peculiar to those who are in the middle of the saga. As far as I am concerned, it is every Mallam to his kettle. Although it just shocks me that we can have such a challenge in Nigeria, because society has made us believe marriage is reward for good behavior and married women are well behaved, decent, morally upright women. So, why on earth would we be having such challenges?

Can you forgive and take back a cheating partner?

I don’t see my man cheating as a big deal. My own is don’t come and be pretending that you are “one holier than thou “ or neglect your duties. Just cheat with sense and use protection.

We see how celebrities bring personal relationships to social media platforms and how things usually go from bad to worse for them. What’s your take on this?

I am of the opinion that we are all wired different. You can put whatever you want on the internet, so far you are ready to deal with the consequences.

You’re a beautiful lady; why are you still single?

(Laughs) Let us go and ask God biko. I am beautiful? Eeeh eeh, thank you oooh

Do you think your career is one of the reasons you’re not married yet?

It was more because before I started my skincare business a couple of years ago, I didn’t have a stable income.

In the sense that, with acting, even though I was working regularly, I couldn’t actually make a financial budget for the year. I wasn’t about to start a family without being able to plan properly. Nothing terrifies me more than bringing children into this world to suffer.

What has stardom deprived you?

Stardom “almost”deprived me of a chance to have a regular life but when I started my business, I became a regular person. So, nobody can use stardom to blackmail me again (laughs).

You mentioned that you have been celibate. What prompted that decision?

Celibate? That was years ago. For me, sex before marriage is still a sin and if I am committing a sin, it has to count I can’t be committing a sin like I am eating. Secondly, I was waiting for Mr Right but now they say there is no such thing. If you follow my posts, then you will notice, at some point, I started talking about following the crowd because if you can’t beat them, you have to join them!

What is your best sex position?

Best sex position? If I tell you, what will you do with it?

What makes Moyo happy?

Happiness for me is taking care of my responsibilities, making people happy and meeting my daily targets.

What turns you off in a relationship?

I hate lies and I don’t care from whom it is coming. I mean there is nothing new under the sun. I hate people who are hypocrites and want to please everybody. People like that will always have issues with me.

There are rumours that Moyo Baby and Jackie are entangled in a romantic affair with a certain married politician in Abuja. How do you react to that?

I am single hence at liberty to do anything I want, but please let us stick to the truth. I can beat my chest anywhere that I have been better behaved. It has not been easy. I have had years where I abstained completely. So do you think with that kind of self control, I still won’t have more sense than most regular girls and even some married women? Let us just leave it like that.

What are those qualities you look out for in a ‘husband material’?

Husband material for me is definitely someone who has sense and empathy. I want somebody who treats the waiter like a colleague and has deep family values but not society-driven. Then he has to be crazy to a very large extent.

What would make you marry an older lover?

If he ticks my list, why not? I think it might even be easier for me, because marriage is a job you have to be willingly to work on for the rest of your life. Hence, if he is much older, it might be a lot easier respecting his decisions, opinions and trusting him not to lead us astray because he has lived many lifetimes.