Atobaase charges community leaders, youths, others on PVC

Latest News
By Olawale Olaniyan

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a community leader, the Atobaase of Yorubaland, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, has charged Nigerian youths to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for the candidate of their choice.

Atobaase, who was recently honoured with Asiwaju of Fiditi land alongside his wife, Olufunke as Yeye Asiwaju, said that the youth should not allow themselves to be manipulated by deceitful politicians who indulge in the use of bogus tactics, blackmail, sentiments, and emotions to deceive the public.

He said that the youth should not be partisan but determined to vote for the right candidate who has the capacity to resolve the security and economic challenges being experienced currently.

According to him, the country should have advanced beyond the current level but for bad leadership, greed, religious and tribal sentiment.

“It is vital for our youths not only to listen to the candidates’ sweet talks and rhetorics that got us to where we are today but to dig deep into the candidates’ past performances, as best indicator of future performances.

“The youth should think deeply and choose a leader with good records, a leader that will make their education, security, welfare and well-being his priority,” Atobaase said.

Agunbiade, who is also the patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council, charged community leaders, market men and women, traditional rulers, artisans, among others to ensure that all elegible voters in their respective communi- ties collect their PVCs and go out in large number to vote the candidate of their choice come 2023.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

I will end insecurity in Birnin-Gwari if elected governor ― PRP flagbearer

Latest News

Buhari entrenches conducive platform for youths to thrive, Tinubu’ll build on…

Latest News

18000 Bauchi women, youths empowered with $16m Global Affairs Canada to improve agric…

Latest News

UNICEF commences transfer of N5,000 cash to 2,674 almajiris in Kaduna

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More