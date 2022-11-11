Atobaase charges community leaders, youths, others on PVC

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a community leader, the Atobaase of Yorubaland, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, has charged Nigerian youths to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for the candidate of their choice.

Atobaase, who was recently honoured with Asiwaju of Fiditi land alongside his wife, Olufunke as Yeye Asiwaju, said that the youth should not allow themselves to be manipulated by deceitful politicians who indulge in the use of bogus tactics, blackmail, sentiments, and emotions to deceive the public.

He said that the youth should not be partisan but determined to vote for the right candidate who has the capacity to resolve the security and economic challenges being experienced currently.

According to him, the country should have advanced beyond the current level but for bad leadership, greed, religious and tribal sentiment.

“It is vital for our youths not only to listen to the candidates’ sweet talks and rhetorics that got us to where we are today but to dig deep into the candidates’ past performances, as best indicator of future performances.

“The youth should think deeply and choose a leader with good records, a leader that will make their education, security, welfare and well-being his priority,” Atobaase said.

Agunbiade, who is also the patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council, charged community leaders, market men and women, traditional rulers, artisans, among others to ensure that all elegible voters in their respective communi- ties collect their PVCs and go out in large number to vote the candidate of their choice come 2023.