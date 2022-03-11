Wives of slain soldiers protest in Kebbi

A viral video trending on Thursday revealed the wives of slain Kebbi soldiers in black attires, while few others in hijab stormed the residence of 223 Commanding Officer to protest the killing of their husbands by suspected bandits in Kany Village in Kebbi State.

The protesting women were seen holding sticks and others shouting ‘whatever will happen, let it happen’, we are also ready to die (in Hausa).

A few women were also sighted in the video burning tyres in front of the residence of the commanding officer.

Though from the recorded video, none of the women spoke, the annoyance and the frustration on their faces were unmissable.

Most of the protesting women lost their husbands when the suspected bandits stormed Kanya village on Tuesday and engaged the soldiers in a fierce battle that led to the death of 18 soldiers.

The commanding officer, it was gathered, was in the company of the state deputy governor, Samaila Yombe, who was in the area on a working visit.

In a viral video obtained by the Nigerian Tribune, some soldiers were seen dragging out the women who had earlier gained access to the house, while those who wanted to gain access were prevented by the few soldiers around.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Kebbi State, Samaila Yombe, who recently escaped death by a whisker, explained that the suspected bandits disguised as members of the community, making it difficult to confront them.

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen on Wednesday evening, Yombe, a retired Colonel in the army, said he went to Kanya village in Zuru Emirate on Tuesday in the company of the 223 Battalion Commanding Officer.

According to him, his mission was to assess the level of assistance given to security agencies in the state by the state government.

He said when his convoy arrived the village, they got security reports that the suspected bandits were already mixed with members of the community.

He recounted, “When we arrived yesterday (Tuesday), at Kanya, we got reports that the suspected bandits mixed up with the inhabitants of Kanya.

“So, it was difficult to have fought the bandits in the midst of the people because the collateral damage would have been much.”