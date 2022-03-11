NURTW suspends MC Oluomo

THE national leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has suspended the Lagos State council chairman of the union, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

This is just as MC Oluomo pulled out the Lagos NURTW with immediate effect, creating confusion and tension among members of the union in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi directed all area commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and strategic team leaders to be alert around the major parks in the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspension, said to be indefinite, followed two earlier queries that were sent to the Lagos transport union boss.

It was further gathered that the suspension of MC Oluomo might not be unconnected with a protest, organised by loyalists of Oluomo, who were led by Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle at the Lagos House in Marina, a few days ago.

The protesters accused the national leadership of the NURTW of unduly interfering in the activities of the Lagos State council of the union and asked Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to intervene.

According to the national leadership of NURTW, Oluomo was suspended for “alleged insubordination, gross misconduct and inciting NURTW members in Lagos against the national leadership.”

In a letter signed by the General Secretary of NURTW, Kabiru Yau, the national leadership directed MC Oluomo to “hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to the state secretary to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.”

Parts of the letter from the national leadership of NURTW reads “Your suspension is sequel to sustained acts of insubordination and gross misconduct coupled with your clandestine plans to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on any branches of the union in Lagos State that refuses to obey your order or instructions not to accept directives from the national headquarters of the union.”

Meanwhile, Oluomo, while reacting to the alleged suspension denied receiving any letter from the national leadership of NURTW and went ahead to pull out the Lagos council of the union from the activities of the national body. He also called on the state government to take over the activities of NURTW in Lagos by setting up park management committee to run and control the affairs of the union.

Oluomo, while addressing journalists on Thursday afternoon said, “There have been some crisis in our umbrella body of the NURTW. All attempts to have an amicable resolution have failed.

“In fact, we have protested to the Lagos State government about the state of affairs in our union and being law abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all. We will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we all cherish so much in Lagos State.”

He announced that, “Therefore, I Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya on behalf of the State Administrative Council (SAC), State Executive Council (SEC), members of the entire union rank and file, members of NURTW, Lagos State Council with over 200 branches and zones, hereby resolve to “immediately withdraw our membership from the national body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos,” Oluomo declared.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, while reacting to the tension created by the NURTW crisis assured that “there is no cause for alarm.”

He also added that, “The commissioner of police has alerted all area commanders, DPOs and strategic team leaders to ensure a 24-hour surveillance and patrol in all nooks and crannies of motor parks in the state.”