Wike says new Customary Court complex will help deepen democracy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the new Customary Court complex in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state would add to improving justice service delivery and deepen the nation’s democracy.

Wike who made this statement during the inauguration of a new Customary Court of Appeal Complex in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area restated the commitment of his administration to improve the administration of justice in the state.

He pointed out that effective justice delivery would help to deepen democracy in the country regretting that those who do not understand the fact always think he has ulterior motives.

He said recounted that, 54 units of flats were recently built and donated to some Federal Agencies in Ogu /Bolo Local Government Area without anybody saying that there was an ulterior motive.

“As a government, we shall continue to support the judiciary to promote the rule of law and quick dispensation of justice. It is important for people in positions of trust to endeavour to make an enduring mark while in office.

“I am delighted that the Customary Court of Appeal has made judicious use of the capital budget released to it.

“We have released your capital budget and you have been able to utilise it in this manner. When you leave office, people will look at this structure and remember that you built it.

“That is why I keep saying that whenever you have the opportunity to serve, try to make a difference. This facility will add to improving justice service delivery,” he stated.

In her speech, the President of Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christiana Gabriel-Nwankwo said the new structure would provide office accommodation for all the judges posted to the court.

She noted that with an e-library facility, litigants and lawyers would experience efficient, fair and quality dispensation of justice.

Gabriel -Nwankwo thanked the Governor for the release of the capital budget to the court, which confirms his commitment to promoting the rule of law.

In her goodwill message, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, thanked Governor Wike for approving funds for the execution of the project.

Speaking on behalf of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Chief Onueze Okocha expressed delight that another infrastructural and human capital development has been recorded in the judiciary.

On his part, the President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt Branch, Prince Nyekwere described the structure as a legacy project that would impact positively on the administration of justice in the state.

The new structure houses the two panels of the court, two court halls, chambers for use by seven judges and their support staff.

Other features of the complex include a conference hall, e-library, offices for legal assistants, and two changing rooms for lawyers.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE