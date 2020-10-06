Polytechnic workers threaten strike over IPPIS; issue 21 days ultimatum

Polytechnic workers, under the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over inconsistency and shady implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS); and stoppage of the minimum wage.

The union rose from her National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Labour House, Abuja, on Tuesday, with a resolution to withdraw their services over various challenges in the implementation of IPPIS.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, National President of SSANIP Comrade Philip Ogunsipe stated that since the commencement of the implementation of IPPIS in February 2020; the workers have experienced many problems on the platform.

These according to him include; Non-release of new Minimum Wage arrears, inconsistencies in the release of third party deductions, non-payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance for health workers, high draconian tax regime on consolidated salary, delay in the release of 2018 and 2019 promotion arrears, among others.

Reading a communique issued after the NEC meeting, he said the union has issued a 21-day ultimatum for these challenges to be addressed, warning that any failure on the part of the government will result into industrial action.

The communique read: “The Council in session wish to frankly state that failure of the IPPIS to address these highlighted challenges within 21 days from the date of this communique would leave the Union with no option than to review its stance on IPPIS.

“The Council for the umpteenth time wishes to express its displeasure at the way and manner the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has handled the Scheme of Service so far. It, therefore, condemned the decision of the Board to review the same document without due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

“0n the strength of this, the Council resolved that any attempt to foist a Scheme of Service document on SSANIP without our input is unacceptable and therefore would be an invitation to an atmosphere of industrial disharmony.

“The Council wish to specifically and frankly state that the failure of NBTE to address this issue within 21 days from the date of this communique would leave the Union with no other option than to declare industrial dispute.”

It added: “The council-in-session frowned at the inadequacy and delay in the release of over-head costs to Federal Polytechnics by the Federal Government. In similar vein, the Council observed that this short-coming has the potential of impairing the day-to-day running of these Institutions.

The Council, therefore, wishes to impress it upon the relevant agencies of the Government to ensure that the running costs are adequate and promptly released to these Institutions.”

On the security challenges in the country, the union appealed to the government to ensure the protection of lives and property of Nigerians.

