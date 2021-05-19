Wike redeems N280m pledge to families of security agents killed by gunmen

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has redeemed his pledge of N280 million to families of the 14 security personnel murdered by unknown gunmen during a recent attack on security formations in parts of Rivers State.

The governor had during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka and officers of the state police command last week Monday, announced the donation of N20 million to each family of officers killed by the gunmen.

The cheques were presented to 11 widows of police officers at the state police command, two bereaved family members of the Nigerian Airforce at the Nigerian Airforce Base and one widow of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NCDC) official in Port Harcourt, respectively on Monday.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said the gesture is in fulfillment of the governor’s earlier promise to alleviate the plight of the widows and their children.

According to the SSG, “His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike deeply sympathises with you. We know there is nothing else he can do to bring your husbands, fathers and brothers back to you but he has asked me to tell you that in situations like this, we look unto God and pray that God will continue to support you and show his grace to you.

“He wants you to know that your husbands and fathers did not die in vain but died for their fatherland and God will certainly take care of all that concerns them. Men may not be able to do much to assuage your feelings but be rest assured that God Almighty will take care of you. .

“Our role as a government is to always identify with people who make sacrifices for the good of humanity, the good of Nigeria and the state. No doubt your husbands are some of those who made such sacrifices along with several officers who are doing same.”

The governor further assured the security personnel of his continuous commitment and support as they discharge their duties.

“I encourage all the officers who are toiling day and night to ensure the security of the state that Rivers State government will always stand with you no matter the situation,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police thanked the governor and assured the continuous dedication of his men to the security of the state.

“We are happy that the governor has extended his hand of friendship to us. We have been sad all these while, but today, the governor in his magnanimity has come to wipe out our tears. We appreciate him and pray that God will continue to help him the way he is helping us. We know that money cannot bring back life but invest the money properly so your children will not drop out of school and use it wisely,” he added.

In the same vein, the Commander 115 Special Operations Group, Nigeria Airforce, Port Harcourt, Group Captain G. E. Laha, thanked the governor for the gesture and promised to continue in the good service of security of the state.

On behalf of the recipients, the widow of Inspector Paulinus Bassey, Mrs Grace Bassey expressed gratitude to the governor for the gesture of empowering widows and family members of the deceased.

