Olu of Warri stool: Itsekiri must close ranks —Prince Yemi Emiko

As the Olu of Warri-designate, Omooba ‘Tsola Emiko goes into 90-day compulsory seclusion otherwise known in Itsekiri as Idànikèñ or Daniken, Itsekiri across the globe have been enjoined to come together in solidarity ahead of his official coronation.

The Olu-designate, who is the son of the late Atuwatse II, the 19th Olu of Warri, had, last week Monday, proceeded on a 90-day compulsory seclusion on royal rites and tutelage as part of the traditional pre-coronation rites for Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri.

The royal funeral rites of the late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Okenwoli at the Royal Cemetery, preceded the embarkment of the Olu-designate on Idànikèñ.

Speaking shortly after the funeral rites of the late Olu, Prince Yemi Emiko, son of the late Erejuwa II, the Olu of Warri, underscored the significance of the traditional rites.

“This process is very significant. The late Olu’s successor must compulsorily take Iken rites to Ijala – the Royal Cemetery – it is critical towards where we’re going which is ascendancy to the throne.

“Technically, he has become the Olu from today (Monday last week). He is already through with the first stage of the ascendancy process. He has gone into Idànikèñ (the seclusion), where he will undergo more tutelage under the elders ahead of the coronation in less than 90 days from now.

“This is called the Idànikèñ rites. This is coming after the funeral rites of the late Olu were completed. The Idaniken takes two lunar months which is about three months preparatory to a date that will be fixed for the coronation proper,” he explained.

Prince Emiko further said the imbroglio that culminated in the unveiling of the Olu-designate was not unusual as characteristic of every royal vacancy created by the transition of an Olu among the ruling houses in the kingdom.

He, however, called on all Itsekiri, home and abroad, to rally round the new Olu to move the kingdom forward.

“We the Itsekiri people are known for peace. We are known for egalitarianism. People say we are proud people, yes we are proud with a method. If we have any difference, we must come together. This is the time to come together. And I have seen a whole lot of our people who were on the other side and we have always struggled for the throne once the throne is vacant, but eventually only one person will wear the crown. All of us must rally round the choice to ensure a beautiful coronation ceremony in Ode-Itsekiri,” he added.

Thirty-seven-year-old Prince Emiko, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Political Science as well as a Master’s in Management, would be crowned as the 21st Olu of Warri upon return from the 90-day compulsory seclusion.

It will be recalled that a mourning period of three lunar months throughout the Itsekiri nation was announced on April 5 during the unveiling of the Olu-designate.

The Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe, at Ode-Itsekiri, further declared that in Iwere land, there shall be no dancing merry-making or drumming anywhere and all Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrappers upside down for the duration of the mourning period.

So far, the mourning period is on as evident by the black and red flags with ‘Warri Kingdom Ale-jefun’ ceremony inscription mounted on roofs of vehicles by Itsekiri across the kingdom.

