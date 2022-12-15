Wike not against Atiku — Group

THE River State Governor Nyesom Wike is not working against a Northerner being elected as president in 2023. Rather, he is against the North producing both the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and at the same time, the national chairman of the party, says Alhaji Abduljabbar Rufai, leader of a group called Wike’s Voice up North.

Making the assertion on Thursday at a press conference held in Kano, Alhaji Abduljabbar Rufai, hinted that the Wike’s camp was fighting injustice and unfair treatment done to the Southern part of the country by not allowing the region to have the national chairmanship position, since the North has the presidency slot.

According to him, “On behalf of the entire team of Wike’s Voice up North, an initiative with the main objective of supporting and defending Wike against those that are trying to make PDP a regional party, the provisions of PDP’s constitution were deliberately made the way it is, to promote equity and fairness in the party structure.

“For this reason, we want to commend Gov Wike and show our timeless support for his political principles because he has earned our trust.

“I want to emphasize that Wike is the strongest pillar in today’s PDP. He is simply the courageous commander in the battle for justice, equity and fairness. Therefore this agitation is not about him, but for the benefit of the party in general.

“Wike’s loyalty to the party is proven beyond all reasonable doubt, when he became the beautiful bride. That was when all the major parties were visiting him and we all know what they were there for. He has promised not to leave PDP and he still has not abandoned the party like others did in 2014.”

He then called on all stakeholders to as a matter of urgency do the needful by telling Senator Ayu to honourably resign as the national chairman of the party and pave ways for a southern candidate to step in, saying that would be the final end to crisis engulfing the PDP.