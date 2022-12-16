Showmax and TikTok announce top 15 finalists in ‘Naija Comedy Festival Challenge’

Things are getting more exciting and heated up on the content creation scene as Showmax and TikTok have revealed the top 15 finalists of the TikTok ‘Naija Comedy Festival’.

The festival, powered by Showmax, is an online challenge that allows content creators to post their original comedy or skit on TikTok with the hashtag #NaijaComedyFestival. The challenge kicked off on November 10 and received hundreds of entries that have been shortlisted to the top 15.

The 15 finalists already scored several prizes that include Showmax and TikTok merchandise and all that is left is to battle it out for the exclusive TikTok workshop in Lagos that features a fireside chat with popular content creator and skit maker, Mr Macaroni.

The top 15 include: Ndah Kerim (@Brodawest), Rodney Umeh (@r0dn3y), Muhammed Kamal Opeyemi (@gilmorr1), Monranro Opeyemi Akanbi (@dagreat_boy), Anthon Umeh (@Anthonumeh), Ediri Egwolo (@Mamaejiro1), Samuel Adegoke (@adesamh), Usigbe Jordan (@jordan_does_transitions), Johannes Oghale Edoreh (@vawulense), Peter Odeh (@funnymrpeter), Izuogu Austine Dominic (@austinecruise), Ikemefuna Emeka John Madulosie (@funnycluster1), Oni Daniel Oluwagboyega (@donixco), Paschal Chukwuebuka Nwokocha (@wakawaka_comedian), and Bright Uzuegbu (@005_bflash).

To vote, fans are to click on the hashtag #NaijaComedyFestival on TikTok, and visit the link in the hashtag bio to see the selected 15. The voting round is underway and ends today. The five content creators with the highest votes will have their videos published on www.showmax.com.