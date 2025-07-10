Wike hails Okpebholo’s Supreme Court victory

..urges him to remain focused

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has hailed the Supreme Court judgment affirming the victory of Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, in the 2024 governorship election.

Wike, who urged the governor to remain focused, said the Supreme Court victory should be seen as a further call to selfless service to the people of Edo State.

In a statement on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister described the Supreme Court judgment as the final confirmation of the mandate freely given to the governor by the people of Edo State.

ALSO READ: Shettima calls for unified action against malnutrition in Nigeria

He said, “This victory is for the people of Edo State who elected Governor Okpebholo. It is a call for greater commitment to the service of the people.

“I congratulate the governor and urge him to keep doing his best for the upliftment of Edo State and its people.”

While urging the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asuerime Ighodalo, to join hands with Governor Okpebholo in developing Edo State, the FCT Minister added, “Now that a final answer has been provided as to the question of who actually won the governorship election, it behoves all opponents of the governor to, in the collective interest of Edo State, join hands with him.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE