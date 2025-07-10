2027: INEC to unveil portal as 129 groups seek registration as political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that the number of associations seeking to be registered as political parties have swelled to 129.

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, declaring that to make the registration process seamless, INEC would soon unveil a political party registration portal, a module in the Party Financial Reporting and Auditing System (PFRAS).

The statement reads in part: “At its regular weekly meeting held today, Thursday 10th July 2025, the Commission received a further update on additional requests from associations seeking registration as political parties. Since last week, seven more applications have been received, bringing the total number so far to 129. All the requests are being processed.

“Unlike the manual method used in previous registration, the commission is introducing a political party registration portal, which is a module in our Party Financial Reporting and Auditing System (PFRAS).

“This will make the process faster and seamless. In the next one week, the Commission will conclude the final testing of the portal before deployment. Thereafter, the next step for associations that meet the requirements to proceed to the application stage will be announced. The Commission will also issue guidelines to facilitate the filing of applications using the PFRAS.

“Meanwhile, the list of the new associations has been uploaded to our website and other platforms for public information.”

