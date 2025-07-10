Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo raises alarm over threat to life

Nollywood actress and activist, Iyabo Ojo, has expressed concern over her safety, alleging that her advocacy for justice in the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has now put her life and that of her family in danger.

In a public statement released via her verified Instagram page, Ojo revealed that she has been the target of intimidation, cyberbullying, and threats since she publicly demanded accountability in the late singer’s case.

“It is, therefore, not surprising to now see coffins inscribed with my name, barefaced videos threatening my life and properties, and further confirmation that my family and business enterprise remain endangered,” she wrote.

Her statement comes in the wake of her invitation by the Nigeria Police Force’s National Cybercrime Centre, following petitions concerning a live video she recorded years ago in which she called on certain individuals to come forward in connection with Mohbad’s death.

Ojo clarified that her intention was never to accuse any specific individual, but rather to seek truth and justice through appropriate legal channels.

“I never affirmed that Mohbad’s death was caused by any specific individual. Otherwise, I would not have taken the legal and investigative actions I did,” she stated.

She added that she had written to multiple government authorities, including the Governor, the Attorney General of the State, and the Inspector General of Police, through her non-governmental organisation, Pinkies Foundation, requesting an independent investigation and a coroner’s inquest.

As part of her advocacy, the actress disclosed that she also met with top security officials, including the late Mr. Ayilara, the then Deputy Commissioner of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to emphasise the urgency of a thorough investigation.

However, the aftermath of her activism has been turbulent. According to Ojo, she and her children have faced unrelenting public attacks and threats.

“Certain individuals have, over the years, consistently called for my downfall, the destruction of my source of livelihood, and have incited public violence against me and my children, all without any intervention from the authorities,” she lamented.

One of the most troubling revelations in her statement was the receipt of a threatening letter just days before her daughter’s wedding in Tanzania.

“The letter explicitly stated that I would go through hell in the next three months,” she said, adding that the timing was emotionally distressing for her and her family.

Ojo also revealed that her office was recently destroyed in a fire, further compounding the pressure and trauma she has been subjected to.

While she stopped short of directly linking the fire to the threats, she emphasised that she now requires time to heal and regain emotional stability.

In defending her actions, Ojo insisted that her only crime was standing up for what she believed was a case of injustice. “I wish to clarify that I never accused anyone of being responsible for Mohbad’s death. I was simply reacting emotionally to disturbing videos and using my platform to call for justice,” she stated.

Despite the challenges, Ojo insisted that she remained defiant in her pursuit of justice and truth. “I am fully ready to continue to honour further police invitation or arraignment, as I have done in the past, without fear,” she affirmed.

She also extended gratitude to her fans, friends, and family members who have supported her in these difficult times.

The death of 27-year-old Mohbad in September 2023 sparked national outrage, with many Nigerians calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

