Wike attributes success of administration to God

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has attributed the success of his administration in Rivers State to God, saying that without God, his administration would not have enjoyed the success it has recorded.

The governor spoke at the solemnisation and holy wedlock between Charles Sam-Sam Jaja and Miss Abigail Linus Ekpe at The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Rumuodara community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Saturday.

The groom, Charles is son of Dr. Sam-Sam Jaja, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

Wike said but for God, he and his team would not be where they are in life, including the ability to provide good governance that has benefitted Rivers people.

He expressed gratitude to God for the unfathomable love shown to him and to his team, whose success has baffled many and explained that he was in church to join, Dr Sam Sam Jaja, one of the leaders in the State, whose son is marrying.

The governor donated N20M as support to the church to further missions and evangelism work.

The minister, Apostle Precious Aeba harped on the importance of communication in strengthening the marriage union.

Apostle Aeba explained that communication builds trust, engenders tolerance and emboldens the couple to deepen love for each other.

He charged them to grow their love through submission and enjoy a long lasting relationship and prosperity.