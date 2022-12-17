Finally, Wike speaks on attack on Senator Lee Maeba’s house

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has urged harped on the need for politicians to play decent politics, saying that he has never adopted violence to achieve his political goals.

He made the call when he inaugurated the Okrika Founder’s Park on Saturday in Koniju Ama in Okrika Local Government Area.

Wike said it was unfortunate that the likes of Senator Lee Maeba could be accusing him of violence wondering why Senator Lee Maeba would allege that political thugs were sent by him to invade his house, an incident police report has invalidated.

Wike stated: “Two days ago, I was watching on TV, it’s unfortunate, I saw Lee Maeba, I saw Austin Opara, I saw Abiye Sekibo saying that my humble self sent people to Lee Maeba’s house to attack him, to kill him, I couldn’t believe it.

“But you saw the Commissioner of Police’s report. He said, listen, your house is surrounded by houses, you have two gates to your house, not one gate was damage, not one.

“The cars you said that were damaged are rickety cars no brand-new cars were touched. Have you ever seen such?

He said he thought that by now, people should have a limit to how far they can play politics observing that by the allegations made by Senator Lee Maeba, the man was pushing issues too far.

He advised that instead of playing politics of violence, he would rather resort to using legal means.

The governor went on: “But you see, I laugh. I said God, well, you know the truth. But people are pushing politics too far.

“Please, advise our people not to play the kind of politics they are playing. Let’s play decent politics. Anybody who knows me know too well, my own is, if I want to fight you, I don’t need to send anybody, I will go to court.”

Wike commended Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka as an Okrikan who meant well for his people and has invested personal resources to provide the Founder’s Park.

He noted that with such gesture, Chief Amiesimaka has distinguished himself from those who are self seeking, used their political positions to enrich themselves instead of ensuring construction of the ring road in Okrika.

He said; “Some of you don’t even know how to play politics. If Owolo comes now to his community and calls them, my people see where I want us to go, why will you not follow him?

“Because, see what he has used his money to do. Again, see, by doing this, see what it has attracted to your kingdom. This is what we called people who have good heart. Stop listening to people who are liars.”





Governor Wike spoke of the prevailing peace in Okrika, which he attributed to the contribution of King Ateke Tom, Amayanabo of Okochiri Ama in support to his administration.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE