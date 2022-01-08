Why world’s reliance on social media platforms is dangerous, Tedbree boss, Edwards warns

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tedbree, Tommie Edwards has cautioned users of social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp on over reliant on the media platforms, saying the incident of October 4, 2021 that saw social media shut down for hours leaving online vendors and individuals in jeopardy should have taught many people vital lessons.

Tedbree who is the founder of Tedbree, a project outsourcing and delivery platform, while speaking to newsmen in Lagos on Saturday at an interactive session observed that the global outage of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram last year was a pointer to the fact that the world, especially online business vendors are currently at the mercy of the social media.

According to him, more than 3.5 billion people worldwide use Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp to communicate with friends and family, distribute political messaging, and promote their businesses through advertising and outreach demonstrates how reliant, the world has become on a firm that is under a lot of judicial pressure.

Shedding light on what went wrong with Facebook last year, he pointed out that Facebook linked the source of the problem to its core internet infrastructure, which handles traffic between its data centres, quoting Facebook as saying”The disrupted communications and spread to other data centres caused disruptions, “thereby bringing our services to a halt.”

How Did Facebook Product Manager Address The Issue?

The outage, according to him exacerbated Facebook’s problems warning that the problem that affected onmce company and left the world in a dark for hours could happen again, hence the need for people to begin to think out of the box about marketing and reaching out to people via any of the platforms.

Online vendors took to their social media platforms to express their fear of the happening. A popular Instagram vendor, Miimii_vints2, posted after the outage got restored, telling the audience to join their Telegram platform just in case Facebook apps go out of hand.

Edwards concluded by saying that Social media matters to a lot of businesses. The Big question now is, “What next if WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram shut down permanently?” What is the faith of business owners whose business relies solely on these social media platforms to reach out to their target audiences? Also, What will be the faith of Social Media Managers who are just gaining their ground in the Tech industry? What is the future of Social media and online presence?”

