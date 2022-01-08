Seven arrested with stolen vehicle, drugs in Delta

No fewer than seven criminal suspects have been arrested across Delta State with a stolen vehicle, arms and assorted drugs such as Indian Hemp, ‘Loud and Colorado’, among others.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command between January 2 and 7, 2022.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Saturday, gave details of the arrest amid further investigations into the crimes.

He said one Mr Akpoyerinebele, 33 years old from mechanic village, Effurun-Warri was arrested with a stolen grey-colour Toyota Venza with Reg. No. FKJ 420 GT, Chassis Number 4t3bk3bb0bu056957 and Engine No. 6668351 on January 7.

According to him, investigation showed that the vehicle was snatched at NDC road, Ozoro at gun point by a five-man robbery gang at 1:00a.m of same date.

DSP Edafe further disclosed that on afternoon of January 5, police operatives raided a suspected criminal hideout along Jakpa Road, Warri and arrested two Felix Aroh, age 43 and Erumu Ogodo, aged 20.

According to him, three containers of Loud, eight wraps of Kolorado hard drugs, four packets of rolling paper, 143 wraps of suspected Indian hemp and some sachets of tramadol were recovered.

Besides, at a criminal hideout in Agbor, police arrested Musa Abdullahi, 25 and 53-year-old Gift Ahemte, recovering 8kg of Indian hemp, Valium 5 and swinol drugs from them.

At Issele-Asagba on January 7, one Blessing Nwabuokei, 32, was arrested and 12kg of suspected Indian hemp and some quantity of cocaine were recovered from her while on January 2, after a raid on Ugborikoko community, Warri, one Randy Omovie, was arrested and one G3 rifle with breach No. 69021340 and battle axe were recovered from him.

“One Sunny Blessing, a suspected drug dealer, was also arrested and substance suspected to be Indian hemp soaked in gin, 14 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine, eight bottles of codeine, and 10 cups of loud were recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Meanwhile, DSP Edafe quoted Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, as commending officers and men of the Command for their efforts in fighting crime, but urged them to sustain the tempo in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

The CP also charged members of the public to continue to support and partner with the police through useful and timely information as it relates to security in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…