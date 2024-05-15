All Progressives Congress Galadima Ward, Gusau, has justified the suspension of the Chairman of Zamfara State Chapter, Honourable Tukur Danfulani.

The Ward Exco in a letter dated May 11, 2024, addressed to National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the axed Chairman, Tukur Danfulani, was accused of lack of paying attention to party activities at the ward level, Causing disunity among party members across all level in the state, misplacement of duties and responsibilities, amongst others.

The letter of notification which was equally read to newsmen at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday by the Youth Leader, Galadima Ward, Gusau, Abahuraira Ilyasu, the party stakeholders asked the APC national chairman

“to send caretaker Chairman who will lead the affairs of party before the next convention.”

The letter signed by Alhaji Ga Bell, Vice Chairman, Galadima ward, reads in part: “The executive members of the All Progressive Congress, APC Galadima Ward of Gusau Local Government Area, Zamfara State wish to inform you that after due consultation with stockholders and series of meetings, we have concluded to suspend the State Party Chairman Hon. Tukur Danfulani

“Hon. Tukur Danfulani hails from Galadima Ward and has been registered as party member for years,

“The reasons behind his suspension include; Lack of paying attention to party activities at the ward level, Causing disunity among party members across all levels in the state, Misplacement of duties and responsibilities, and Politics of segregation between party members among numerous issues.

“In view of this, sixteen out of twenty-seven Ward Executives have signed for the suspension and that remains our stand.

“We are therefore, calling on the APC National Headquarter to send caretaker Chairman who will lead the affairs of party before the next convention.”

