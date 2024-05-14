The Kogi State Government disclosed on Tuesday that six more students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Osara had been rescued, bringing the total number of kidnapped students rescued to twenty, while four students are yet to be found.

Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications, made this known in a press statement.

According to him, the fierce gun battle between security agents and the kidnappers forced the kidnappers to succumb to superior firepower and abandon the kidnapped students, as some of the kidnappers escaped with severe injuries.

ALSO READ: DSS nabs two over crisis in Ogun community

“Nine students had been rescued first, while five others were found the following morning. The families of the six students just rescued have confirmed that the students have arrived home.

“The Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo, has expressed deep appreciation to the Joint Forces that carried out the operations, urging them to continue the search until the last student is found.

“We wish to assure the public that the security architecture around our schools has been recalibrated for efficiency and early warning alarms to prevent future occurrences.