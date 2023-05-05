Lagos State PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, has given the reason why the police force set Shanties at Alaba market on fire.

The Lagos State Police Command stated on Friday that its personnel stormed the shanties around the famed Alaba International Market in the state’s Ojo Local Government Area based on solid information.

Also Read:Sudan Crisis: FG assures on airlifting remaining 1,700 stranded Nigerians

NESREA seals Bio-Tech company in Benue over environmental infractions

Seyi Makinde names Olufunke Oni as new Head of Service

Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Police Public Relations Officer, announced this on his Twitter page

He said that following the operation, some suspected criminals were apprehended, firearms were confiscated, and the police officers then set fire to the shanties.

“This is a false narrative!” he wrote. Based on credible intelligence, Ojo Division police officers investigated shanties near the market, arresting suspected criminals and recovering firearms. Following that, the shanties were set on fire. The Alaba International Market is not on fire.”