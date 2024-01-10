It is still tales of lamentation and cries for help by occupants, residents of shops, stalls, buildings at Bodija plank market area, Ibadan, demolished last week by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The NRC had embarked on the demolition citing security threats including that the location had become a criminal hideout, a haven for commercial sex operations.

According to Public Relations Officer, NRC, South-West, Mr Olawale Ayeni, the NRC owned the land and acted on a complaint from the Oyo State government, about three years ago, that the area was constituting environmental nuisance and threat to security in the area and its environs.

He said the NRC served the affected victims demolition notices while indicating that the plan was to partner private developers to remodel and build modern shops cum other structures, which the affected occupants can apply for when completed.

Ayeni added that the NRC simply embraced the desire of the Oyo State Government to eliminate breeding grounds for criminal activities and build environment that will engender economic growth and sustainable development.

But those affected by the demolition said the exercise caught them unawares, adding that they hoped for a six-month prior notice if such demolition was to occur.

They lamented the loss of property worth millions of naira as several of them were not able to move out their goods, or property before the caterpillars, bulldozers rammed in.

Secretary of the Hausa community Bodija Ibadan, Mr Idris Abdul Rahuf lamented the loss of property, their means of livelihood, and displacement, maintaining that no demolition was received from the NRC.

He said the business owners were not keen on relocation but yearned for the NRC to give them an opportunity to rebuild and remodel the place.

Speaking in the same vein, member, Hausa Community, Iso Pako Bodija Ibadan, Alhaji Muhammed Dandaturaje implored NRC to provide those affected with some succour, noting that their losses are huge.

Two traders, Mrs Wemimo Taiwo and Mrs Olaitan Afolabi lamented the losses suffered noting that they only just secured loans to stock their shops before they were pulled down.

They pleaded for some compensation from the NRC and the government.

