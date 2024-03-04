It is commonly said that prevention is better than cure. The trajectory of the recent blast that occurred at Dejo Oyelese Street in Ibadan on January 6, 2024, actually taught everyone a lesson.

The government has promised to spend money to get many houses affected by the blast fixed.

Oyo State Governor Oluwaseyi Makinde has demonstrated a sense of good leadership with his proactiveness in facilitating the treatment of the victims and providing temporary accommodation for the homeless people affected by the blast.

I, therefore, implore the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to do the needful in time for the people who were rendered homeless following the blast in Ibadan.

However, a close neighbour was aware of the activities of these miners on Dejo Oyelese Street and kept mute until the blast rocked the whole estate.

There is a popular counsel that says “if you see something, say something and government will do something.” The fact is that saying something when you see something cannot work in a country where impunity and nepotism have become a policy.

Truly, people are willing to say something whenever they see something strange around them but the question is, will they be safe after saying something?

Journalists who are the fourth estate are mindful of what they publish these days as they do not know what publication would be considered hate speech!

Law enforcement agents in the country should endeavour to give assurance of safety to people who will say something when they see something.

Oladimeji Michael Olalekan Ibadan.