The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has met with President Bola Tinubu to seek his support for the development of the state’s oil palm agricultural programme to export palm oil.

He is also asking for support for the Ibom Deep Sea Port, which he said will serve many states in the south and reduce the pressure on Lagos ports.

Speaking to correspondents after the meeting with the president in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, Eno also said that his administration has started revamping moribund industries in the state.

He said that Akwa Ibom State needs the support of the federal government to develop the full value chain to create employment and help the country.

He stated in a chat: “The purpose of my visit to the president is to wish him a happy New Year and also make a request. You know when governors come to see the president, this is the seat of government, you have one or two things to talk about.

“So, wishing the president a Happy New Year was paramount for us and we pray that God will keep him in good health and continue to give him the strength to carry on his work as the president Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Then following that, we also have a request. We’ve talked and requested him to support us with our Ibom Deep Seaport and agricultural programme on the oil palm. Akwa Ibom is an oil palm zone and we have started the process of revamping the moribund industry that has laid there for 28 years. It is being revamped right now.

“We need the support of the federal government to be able to have a full value chain and then bring people to work and be able to help Nigeria.

We can even get to exporting palm oil because right now, we’re still importing a lot of it. So, that’s why I came and it was a good visit.”

Governor Eno said President Tinubu has asked him to present a memorandum based on his request.

He explained: “The president has graciously granted that I bring the memo to the requests including Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). Of course, the president is a businessman. He had to also ask if, are we making profits running Ibom Air because the government has no business in business, and I told him government is completely out of the running of Ibom Air.

“Ibom Air is making a profit and they are ploughing it back for expansion and the airport facility the second taxiway is on; we have the new terminal, we have the MRO and he was pleased to hear that.

“We need to partner with the federal government of course, to get work going in the state. Akwa Ibom is part of Nigeria. He is the president of Nigeria, he needs to know how one of his component states is doing. I just came for normal briefing though.”

On the significance of Ibom deep seaport to Nigeria’s economy, the governor maintained: “Ibom Deep Sea Port has the deepest wharf that will bring in ship and we can ship from that point. Again, Lagos is there. But you also know Lagos is congested. Of course that is no story. So, you need a deep seaport that will take care of the southeast, south-south, if you like, the Niger Delta region.”

