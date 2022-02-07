Why we can’t stop indiscriminate pasting of posters —OAAN

THE Outdoor Advertisers Association of Nigeria (OAAN) has stated that the association has not been able to wield the big stick, despite the flagrant disregard of the rules, guiding outdoor advertising practice and the indiscriminate pasting of posters, in Lagos, because such powers are no longer within its purview.

The association’s president, Chief Emma Ajufo, in an exclusive chat with Brands & Marketing in Lagos, noted that though indiscriminate pasting of posters had been outlawed in the state, some individuals and companies had continued to flout it, since enforcements of such law were becoming fragile, by the day.

He argued that, if allowed to flourish, the development would continue to affect the growth of the outdoor advertising sector, since it would give room for non-qualified practitioners to call the shots in the sector, and compromise industry standards.

Ajufo, who was recently conferred with the fellowship of the advertising profession by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), argued that prior to the advent of LASAA, the association had taken up the gauntlet to fight those engaged in the act. He, however, added that such powers had been usurped by states’ regulatory agencies; since taking over the regulation of outdoor advertisement in their respective states.

“We also notice the development, and it is quiet sad that posters are being pasted indiscriminately in Lagos. Unfortunately, our hands are tied. But, what we do nowadays is to inform the agency concerned anytime we notice such. Besides, we also do advocacy, concerning this.

“I think going forward, we would need to do more on such advocacies, and bring the issue to the court of public opinion,” the OAAN’s boss stated.