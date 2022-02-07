Police, hunters foil attack on Kogi police station

Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the attack on Police Area Command, Okene on Sunday night by about 30 gunmen.

It was as gathered that some gunmen on motorcycles attacked the police station at about 9 p.m.

The sources said the armed men invaded the Area Command with explosive and marching guns as they started shooting immediately after they arrived.

Some officers in the station and other passersby had to escape from the powerful weapons of the armed men.

However, confirming the attack on Monday morning to newsmen, the Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officers, SP William Ayah in a press statement issued said some armed hoodlums attack the Okene Area Command Headquarters with Sporadic gunshots and explosives chanting ‘Allahu Akhbar’.

According to him, the officers on duty gallantly repelled the hoodlums, shot dead one of them which forced them to flee before the arrival of backup teams from the neighbouring divisions.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed re-enforcement team to the area consist of Counter-Terrorism Units, Police Mobile Force, Intelligence team as well as Quick Response Unit along with the Military and other security forces with a view to track down the perpetrators and bring them to book.

The Commissioner of Police while assuring the law-abiding citizen of the State of his level of commitment in discharging his mandate in synergy with other heads of security agencies in the State to ensure a safe and secure environment for all to go about their lawful activities.

Meanwhile, the Honorable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo also confirmed the incident in a press statement issued on Monday.

The statement says, “The Kogi State Government wishes to report that the Okene Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force was attacked by gunmen numbering over 30 in the late hours of Sunday, February 6, 2022.

“However, they were shown the strength and efficacy of the Kogi security architecture as the local hunters, men of the State Vigilante Service collaborated with other security operatives to spontaneously foil the attack.

“The superior firepower of the combined security network of the state ensured one of them was gunned down immediately while others ran away with various degrees of gun wounds. Two of their motorcycles were recovered as well as various arms and ammunition. Also, explosives meant to shatter the command were immediately detonated by experts.

“The onslaught against the gunmen was coordinated by the Executive Chairmen of Local Government Areas in Kogi Central and the SSA on Security to the Governor in charge of Kogi Central.

“This is the second time in less than two months that Kogi proved impregnable to criminals as tens of them lost their lives in the attack on Yagba West LGA of the state last December.

“The Executive Governor of the State, Alh. Yahaya Bello is renowned for stating that, “the criminals will come in their numbers but go back in their zeros”. The gunmen have been thoroughly given the Kogi treat.

“No innocent lives were lost, instead, the criminals were the ones that received gun wounds and lost one of them on the spot.

“We call on traditional medical homes and other medical facilities to report anyone with gun wounds to the nearest security formation as our local hunters are giving them a run for their money in the bush right now. We shall keep you updated on developments.

“The Governor, His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello wishes to assure all Kogites and residents of the state that he will do everything humanly possible to secure their lives and property.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Police, hunters foils attack on Kogi police station Police, hunters foils attack on Kogi police station Police, hunters foils attack on Kogi police station Police, hunters foils attack on Kogi police station