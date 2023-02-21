Ebenezer Adurokiya

The South-South Movement for Tinubu/Shettima Ticket, on Monday, outlined reasons the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win the Saturday poll.

Addressing journalists in Warri, Eyengho, Samuel Besidone, National Coordinator – South-South Movement for Tinubu/Shettima Ticket (SSMTS), said Tinubu has severally transversed the length and breadth of the Nigerian state with his idea of a Renewed Hope.

“In return, the acceptance is overwhelming, as can be seen with the huge crowd of party supporters and the electorate as well as large numbers of defectors from opposition political parties who trooped out in countless numbers to identify with him whenever he arrived at the campaign venues each state he visited,” the group averred.

According to SSMTS, the indices are high that Tinubu will win on the first ballot for the following reasons:

“Considering his antecedent of embedding sustainable development as a former Governor of Lagos.

“The APC has structures in all 36 states.

“The show of capacity thus far by the 22 APC governors who are irrevocably committed to the Tinubu/Shettima Tickets, especially those from the Northern extraction of the country.

“Additionally, even some of the PDP Governors, particularly the aggrieved G5 governors, who were betrayed, mocked and as such have exhibited genuineness in their quest for equity and the unity of the Nigeria State specifically Rivers, Oyo, Abia, etc.

“Furthermore, while traversing the nook and crannies of the country, our principal has been able to convince Nigerians that modern-day infrastructural development and sustainable policies, especially on education, security, economy, social, IGR, tourism, transport, commerce, Information Technology to mention a few, of Lagos state can be replicated across the Nigeria State.”

The group further noted that Tinubu has, over the years, promised to tackle restructuring to strengthen the component units of the Nigeria Federation, which will grow according to their potential as well as issues of recurring decimal vis- -vis state police and resource control. He should be voted as president come Saturday, February 25.