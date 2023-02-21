Johnkennedy Uzoma – Owerri

Suspected gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday burnt the house of the Imo State commissioner for youths and sports, Emeka Okoronkwo.

The hoodlums also burnt the house of the former Dean of the Law Faculty of the Imo State University, Owerri, Prof.Nnamdi Obiaraeri who was a former Commissioner for Information, Youth and Sports and Land and Urban Planning, respectively during the administrations of former governor Ikedi Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha.

Also affected in the incident which happens in the early hours of Tuesday is the country home of a retired Director of the Department of Security Service, Emeka Ngwu, which was also burnt.

Tribune Online gathered that the fire caught an old woman who was in Ngwu’s house who later died.

The incident happened at Amagu Ihube community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state.

When contacted by the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Emeka Okoronkwo, on a telephone chat, he confirmed the incident.

The spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the attack adding that the command has commenced an investigation with the view of arresting the fleeing suspects.

It would be recalled that the Ihube community has recently become the hotbed for criminal activities which has left to the burning of the country homes of the Labour candidate for Okigwe LGA, Nnaemeka Obiaraeri and the Director General of the Labour Party house of representatives candidate, Okey Unam

Many houses and properties of people in the community have been burnt in the recent past by gunmen operating in the area.





