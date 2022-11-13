Why secular artistes get more recognition than gospel musicians —Akhigbe

Promising gospel musician, Oluwaseun Akhigbe has been passionate to take the gospel music industry to another level through his brand since he divinely discovered his passion. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on his talent and vision.

What was growing up like?

I will describe it as wonderful and fun; meanwhile learning so many things at several spheres of life is so adventurous and eventful, I enjoyed every bit of it.

How did you discover your talent for music?

I grew up in church knowing my father to be a church drummer and a multitalented musician; naturally every child will be interested in musical instruments, so I picked interest in drums at first, but at some point, I developed unquestionable interest in bass guitar. I only wanted to know how to play it and be able to play in church and gospel programmes not knowing it will become a ministry in my hands. Let me just say I was faithful in my little beginning and thank God for growth and His blessings.

Why did you choose gospel?

I didn’t choose gospel/God. God chose me and I grew up not only knowing gospel music, but I have a lot of interest in it because of its versatility and the spiritual aspect like you sing or play and have access to the presence of God; it’s unquantifiable.

What inspired Olori Ogun?

The inspiration of the song is from the Holy Spirit, I’m not skilled in writing songs. I’ve never written one, I receive from God and minister to God first, while He teaches me how to minister it to people. It is a great delight that the song will be released today and I am confident that it will be widely accepted.

You do not only sing,you are also an instrumentalist. How do you combine these with ease?

Singing is a skill, they say if you can talk you can sing. Also, playing bass guitar is a skill. The difference is that your voice or your body is your instrument when you sing, while your bass guitar is your instrument when you play bass guitar. Meanwhile both skills need constant practicing.

I have been playing bass guitar, for over 19 years. I started a ministry called “Worship Tribe” in 2018; a ministry ordained by God to glorify HIS name! The gospel ministry is strictly to praise and worship God with the use of instruments and voices. Also, I started a ministry called “Worship Train” birthed by Worship Tribe. It is an online worship concert for God alone to lead people from various places into the presence of God!

What are some testimonies from your work and ministrations?

I give all glory to the Almighty. I see this as a divine grace, and it is even beyond my comprehension. I’ve heard someone was delivered from depression, and someone received a miracle of the fruit of the womb after waiting for several years without issue and many more. This is God’s doing and I am grateful to Him.





Why do you think secular artistes gain more recognition than gospel artistes?

I guess because their songs cut across all humans. As far as you are listening, you can enjoy it. There is no denominations, segregation or even religious segregation and for that reason they get more sponsors, and more airplays and royalties, which is a major catalyst that helps the industry.

Do you support music collaborations between secular and gospel artistes?

I won’t say yes or no to this because I am a man of the spirit, I do everything in the ministry with obedience to God’s instructions. I don’t own myself, so the answer to that is with God.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE