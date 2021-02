The magnificent Abuja Metro railway station within the heart of the Federal Capital City in the past few months have welcome very few passengers, the station is almost in an idle state.

Tribune Online visited the station, our reporter observed that the train was not working, the place was quiet with few personnel hanging around, there was only one car parked at parking lot.

One of the personnel who spoke to Tribune under the condition of anonymity said “since the beginning of the year, the train has not been working well, you can’t predict when the train will come.

“Passengers have not been coming here, you see the place is empty, this is how the place usually is most of the time, people complain that the station is too far” she stated.

Except for the Idu station which is house by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) connecting passengers who have come into Abuja from Kaduna by train and are heading to the airport, the only station within the city center is located in difficult a terrain to be accessed.

Originally, the station was supposed to have been located between NNPC and Danziya plaza closed to GSM village. This location was perfect as it is along a major road from Wuse Berger to Area1 and Area 3 of the Capital city.

But compensation issues which also delayed the timely completion of the project, especially with the management of Danziya plaza who had taken the FCT administration to court discouraged the Administration who wanted to commission the project.

Therefore, FCT Administration decided to build the station before the designed location.

A passenger who had come with the train from the Metro station to the airport, Bunyamba Lawan Esq had complained that, “If you compare the cost of even accessing the station, it will discourage you from using the train. One will spend at least N600 to get to the station and then, pay high fare. There is no comparative advantage.

“If you also look at the speed, there is also no comparative advantage. If I am driving, from the metro station to the airport will not take me more than 20 minute, so why should i waste my time coming to train station when again I will have to wait for hours before I would go with train and again it will take longer’, the passenger lamented.