Watch your public utterances not to overheat the polity, Leaders advise

Though a truce is being sought between Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and his Benue State colleague, Samuel Ortom over the exchange of hot words, it has been suggested that politicians should watch their utterances in order not to overheat the polity.

The suggestion was made by Bauchi State Commissioner of Environment and Housing, Muazu Hamisu Shira who described the tagging of his principal, Bala Mohammed as a ‘terrorist’ by the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom as ‘ungubernatorial’.

The Commissioner who was reacting to the recent disagreement between the two Governors on the endemic farmers and herders clashes said that no matter what, it was ungentlemanly for the Benue state Governor to call his colleague a terrorist.

According to him, such reckless remarks could trigger disaffection among the citizens of the two states thereby the need for leaders to watch what they say in public.

Hamisu Shira also opined that the fact that the two Governors belong to the same political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) such conflicts should be avoided as it could cause internal crisis in the party.

He stated that, “I am disappointed. He is a Governor who is in the same political party with Bala Mohammed. No matter what happened, he should not have tagged his colleague a terrorist.

“I will therefore use this opportunity to call on the leaders of PDP to call Sameul Ortom to order because he is simply bringing disaffection, enmity,” he opined.

It will be recalled that that the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri on Thursday appealed to the two Governors to sheath their swords and forgive each other for the best interest of the party.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE