Eastern railway corridor: FG extends route to Abakaliki, Awka

The Federal government has revealed that the Eastern railway corridor, Port Harcourt to Maiduguri will now have a branch route to Abakaliki, Ebonyi and Awka in Anambra State.

Disclosing this at the weekend in Lagos, the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Amaechi Rotimi stated that the extension of the rail route is part of government efforts to connect the entire country by rail.

“The Eastern railway corridor will now have a branch route to Abakaliki and Awka,” he stated.

Amaechi also said the President Muhammadu Buhari will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the Eastern rail corridor on 9th March, 2021.

While inspecting Lagos-Ibadan railway project, the Minister commended the level of work done, “as you can see, the laying of the track has been successfully done into Apapa port.

“The stations are completed too, what is left at most of the stations is the fixing of bulbs and little things like that. If we tell CCECC to get this place ready for commission in the next two weeks, this place will be ready,” he stated.

Amaechi, however, charged the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other Agencies at the port to ensure that the train is highly utilized in lifting cargo when the rail project is fully commissioned.

He tasked the management of NPA to ensure that trucks are cleared at the port, adding that only registered trucks moving goods imported or to be exported be allowed into the ports.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE