The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has revealed the reason for calling on Nigerians to take back their country.

This comes on the heels of the conferment of the National Honour of Grand Commander of Order of Federal Republic (GCFR) on the incoming President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

“I have consistently called on Nigerians to take back their country because only Nigerians can save Nigeria.

“This is the only nation that we have, and it is ours to build and develop.

“When I rejected the dual citizenship of other countries years back, I was conscious that Nigeria as the only country that I have will need my full attention and commitment in the years to come,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

