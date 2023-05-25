The Federal Government on Thursday, unveiled 4,366 projects implemented in the digital economy under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Unveiling the projects, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami said 95 per cent of the projects are completed and already in use.

Pantami also commissioned digital economy projects in Yobe, Oyo, Niger, Lagos, Bauchi, Enugu, Abuja.

The Minister who unveiled the projects virtually, also unveiled Compendium of Achievements, among other things.

The Compendium of Achievements provided a concise summary of the unprecedented achievements that were recorded under the leadership of Professor Pantami since he became a Minister on the 21st of August 2019.

Some of the achievements include the increment of number of valid policies from 1 to 23, 4G coverage increased from 23% to 80.86% and 5G was also launched in Nigeria.

Others are NIN enrolments increased from less than 39million to over 100 million, average quarterly revenue increased from N51.3 million to N408.7 billion as assessed by independent bodies.

Three highest contributions of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Nigerian economy; and best performance during the independent Ministerial mandates’ achievement review by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and KPMG.

The Minister also commissioned 10 logistics trucks for the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), which he said was purchased from the Internally generated revenue of the service.

