Why I’m rallying support for Tinubu’s second term — Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Thursday said that his decision to rally support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid stemmed from the President’s statesmanship and the sense of belonging he has extended to the South East geopolitical zone.

He noted that despite receiving a low number of votes from the region in the 2023 elections, the President has continued to prioritize the equitable distribution of high-profile political offices across the country.

Hon. Kalu also stated that the administration has pursued sincere policies and programmes aimed at positioning Nigeria on a solid economic foundation, which he believes will benefit both the present generation and posterity.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized that the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) by the government is a testament to Tinubu’s commitment to national unity and his refusal to discriminate against any region.

He added that the creation of the Commission—which, he noted, had eluded the region for over 50 years since the end of the civil war—will help heal longstanding wounds.

Hon. Kalu shared his views while receiving members of the City Boy Movement, led by its Abia State Coordinator and South East Zonal Leader, Mary Ikoku, in his office.

Welcoming the group’s request to collaborate with his Renewed Hope Partners (RHP)—a platform initiated to showcase Tinubu’s achievements across the country—the Deputy Speaker described the proposed partnership with the City Boy Movement, founded by the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, as potentially impactful.

He said:

“I wholeheartedly accept to be your zonal grand patron. This marks a strong partnership between the Renewed Hope Partners and the City Boy Movement. We will work together to ensure the votes from the South East are significantly better than before.

“We are going to tour the five eastern states. I understand the responsibility that comes with being a zonal patron, and I will not shy away from it. I can assure you that our synergy will drive tangible impact. While we’ll collaborate nationwide, our primary focus remains the South East.

“The President is proud of you, and this alliance will give your movement a major boost. I am sincerely committed to this because President Tinubu is a man we didn’t vote for in large numbers, yet he has given us so much. Other Presidents came and left, but none fulfilled the 50-year-old promise of reconciliation, reconstruction, and reintegration made by the Gowon regime.

“Through the South East Development Commission, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fulfilled that promise. With this platform, we can finally begin to heal the wounds in the South East. Many doubted he would sign it, but he did—and soon, the impact of this administration will be felt through the Commission. That’s why I believe in him.”

The Deputy Speaker also urged the South East to support the President’s re-election bid.

“The Igbo must participate and stop remaining on the sidelines. Splitting our votes has weakened our negotiating power. The only way the Igbo will truly experience inclusion—and the benefits that come with it—is by consolidating our votes. Let our votes count, and our region will count even more,” he said.

Earlier, the Zonal Leader of the City Boy Movement, Mary Ikoku, praised the Deputy Speaker’s legislative achievements and expressed the group’s desire to partner with Kalu’s RHP to realize President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

“It is with great pleasure that we gather today to honour your exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the progress of our beloved South East and our nation. Your tireless efforts in promoting peace and stability through the ‘Peace in the South East’ project have been truly commendable, fostering an environment conducive to development and prosperity.

“Your commitment to the ideals of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and your impressive legislative record, both locally and internationally, have earned you the admiration of our movement.

“Recently, you unveiled the Renewed Hope Partners, a special-purpose vehicle to ensure the President’s vision and policies are effectively communicated to the public, ultimately supporting his re-election with tangible evidence of his achievements. We admire your representation of our country and your unwavering support for President Tinubu—the ‘City Boy’ after whom our organization is named.

“We are here to express our readiness to partner with the Renewed Hope Partners. Together, we will work towards realizing the vision for 2027. In recognition of your outstanding contributions, we, the South East City Boy Movement, are proud to confer upon you the title of South East Patron. This honour reflects your leadership, vision, and steadfast commitment to the development of our region,” she said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE