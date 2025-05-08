Akpabio asks Court to compel Natasha to delete ‘satirical apology’

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete a satirical apology she posted on her social media pages.

Akpoti-Uduaghan on April 27, shared a short video in which she apologised to Akpabio, claiming it was for not allowing him to have his way with her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said, she was “sorry for the crime of maintaining dignity and self-respect” and for rejecting the advances of the Senate President, whom she implied believed no one could refuse him.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s issue with the Senate President followed an altercation in the Senate chamber over seat arrangements.

The issue led to Akpoti-Uduaghan to approach the Federal High Court, Abuja with a suit seeking to stop the Senate from investigating her for alleged misconduct.

She was, however, later suspended following the accusation of sexual harassment she levelled against the Senate President.

Meanwhile, Akpabio’s legal team, led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN has filed a fresh application asking the court to direct Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete the video, arguing it violated a directive by the court.

In his application, Akpabio’s lawyer also requested the court to order Akpoti-Uduaghan to remove the post from all her social media accounts.

Additionally, Ogunwumiju urged the court to mandate Akpoti-Uduaghan to publish a written apology in at least two national newspapers and file an affidavit confirming her compliance.

