Tinubu seeks confirmation for nominees for regional Commissions

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio read on the floor of the Red Chamber on Thursday, list of nominees for the newly established Federal Government intervention agencies, the North Central, South West and South South Development Commissions.

The list of the nominees were forwarded by President Bola Tinubu for statutory screening and confirmation.

Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi from Ekiti state was proposed by President Tinubu as Chairman of the South-West Development Commission, with 17 other nominees.

Dr. Charles Akinola will be Managing Director of the Commission.

The North-Central Development Commission has 19 nominees with Cosmas Akiyir and Cyril Yeltsin, proposed as Chairman and Managing Director, respectively.

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Chibudom Nwuche, was nominated as Chairman for the Commission in the South south region and Usoro Offiong Akpabio as Managing Director.

The lists have been sent to relevant Committees of the Senate. President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio mandated them to submit their report in two weeks.

