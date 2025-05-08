My govt will support Soludo to actualise his vision for Anambra – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, stated that his administration would support Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo in realising his vision of making Anambra a peaceful, secure, liveable, and prosperous homeland for all Nigerians, regardless of tribal, ethnic, or religious affiliations.

President Tinubu made this statement while addressing a stakeholders’ meeting organised in honour of his visit to the state.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the meeting formed part of the President’s visit to Anambra for the official commissioning of several projects executed by Governor Soludo.

Speaking further on the governor’s achievements, President Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the level of development undertaken so far in the state, including the ongoing One Youth, Two Skills empowerment programme, which has benefited over ten thousand youths.

According to the President, “With what I have seen with my own eyes here today in Anambra, the Federal Government will partner with Anambra State to support Governor Soludo in realising his vision for the people of Anambra, the South-East region, and the country at large.

“Governor Soludo is a patriotic Nigerian, full of developmental ideas. He has truly done well for Ndi Anambra. I also commend him for appointing my brother, Mr Bayo from Osun State, as a Permanent Secretary in his administration.

“My government will support him in achieving his vision for the people of Anambra State.

“We will urgently intervene in the growing erosion challenges facing the state, and we will also approve the construction of the Anambra–Kogi–Abuja link road to ease vehicular movement between the two states.

“Our diversity will lead to prosperity.”

The President thanked Governor Soludo, the South-East governors, traditional rulers, and the people of the state for honouring him with the chieftaincy title Dikesinma of Anambra.

In his remarks, Governor Soludo expressed appreciation to the President for the visit and appealed to him to carry the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) along as one of the progressive parties in Nigeria.

“APGA’s support for your administration is rooted in truth, ideology, and good governance. APGA will continue to support you until you succeed. APC and APGA are brothers and sisters. We share the same progressive ideology.

“My administration and the good people of Anambra will work tirelessly to ensure your success as President of Nigeria.”

Governor Soludo also commended the President for appointing two APGA members—Mrs Bianca Ojukwu (Minister of State for Foreign Affairs) and Mr Mark Okoye (Managing Director, South-East Development Commission)—as part of his cabinet.

The President was accompanied by several dignitaries, including the Governors of Borno (Prof Babagana Zulum), Ogun (Dapo Abiodun), Imo (Hope Uzodimma), Abia (Alex Otti), Enugu (Peter Mbah), and Delta; as well as Senator Uche Ekwunife.

Other attendees included Mrs Nonye Soludo; Chief Osita Chidoka; Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, APGA aspirant for the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election; the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim; members of the State House of Assembly; state government appointees; APGA supporters; and others.

The visit also featured the commissioning of the Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

