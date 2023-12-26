Olawumi Helen Olalowo, Convener of “TOP with AdunOba” explains why she is passionate about teenagers and women’s development in Africa.

In an exclusive interview with Tribune Online, Olawumi explains that the progress and sanity of the world hinge on teenagers, youths, and women shaping society, and her commitment lies in creating platforms and opportunities for their development and excellence.

Olawumi serves currently as the Nigeria Coordinator of Back to Bethel Retreat (Elect Ladies), an annual retreat for young women and single ladies, usually held in Nigeria, Africa and several European countries under the leadership of Rev’d Stella-Maris Ajetomobi.

Olawumi, in her claim, affirmed that ,” I believe the progress and the sanity of our society and the world at large is dependent on these two important group of individuals; Teenagers/Youths and Women.

To her, “teenagers are very productive individuals and full of strength, and I have realized that, at the moments they are helped to discover their purpose and mentored into channeling their strength correctly, they become our best assets.”

Olawumi’s dedication to creating and advancing space for growth and empowerment gives her the edge to participate in various initiatives, including Teens World Outreach and Walls Foundation, reflecting her multifaceted approach to advocating for a sense of moral awakening, preparing women to creating an abuse-free climate and facilitating the growth of teenagers.

According to her, several women have discovered themselves and are still on purpose through some of these platforms, describing them as a community that passionately propels young ladies and women towards finding, fulfilling and leading a purposeful living.

Due to her passion and drive, she recently commenced “The Opening Place with AdunOba,” a meeting in Southwest, Nigeria to provide married women with a supportive environment to share, unburden, and forge new relationships.

Olawumi, whose impact extends beyond social engagement, is a result-oriented teacher and educator whose interest focuses on the influence of home and environmental factors on student performance.”

When asked about the state of the country, rising cases of depression, and the role women can play, Olawumi stressed the influential position of women as builders and agents of societal change.

‘The role of women in society is as a bridge that creates a possible and easy passage for many. Thus, the sanity and effective development of these special species of being is significant to the progress and balance in the society,” the LC founder added.

She highlighted the need for women to engage in developmental programs, sharpen their skills, and establish supportive relationships, emphasising the need for self-discovery, consistent self-development, and the building of purposeful support systems.

Olawumi, who is mostly described as a testament to the transformative power of passion and purpose, said she has inspired a generation to embrace their uniqueness, contribute to societal development, and foster positive change.

Describing the festive season as a golden opportunity, Olawumi encouraged teenagers, youth, and women to leverage the opportunity of family reunions and strengthen bonds through meaningful activities.

She said, ”Festive seasons are opportunities for family reunion. Several people travel long distances just to spend time with family, and some engage in family and friends get together to strengthen relationships. All women should take advantage of these moments to spend time with their husbands and children, initiating activities and games that creates more bonding amongst their family.”

