President Bola Tinubu hosted some members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at his residence in Lagos on Tuesday.

The Vice President Kashim Shettima alongside members of the NGF visited Tinubu at his Bourdillon home in Lagos State.

Some members of the NGF present include Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers).

Others include Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Sherriff Oborevwori (Delta), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), and Usman Ododo (Kogi).

According to a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngalale, on Tuesday, the President emphasised the need for joint responsibility and closer collaboration between the federal and sub-national governments to foster rapid infrastructural development in every part of the nation.

He said, “I want us to discard federal, state, or rural road classifications. We must regard development as a joint responsibility. Let us prioritize our children.

“The school feeding programme must return quickly, beginning from the local government to the state and federal governments. We must be ready to protect our children and prepare them for the future.”

The statement further read that while condemning the recent killings in Plateau State, the President issued a stern directive to security agencies to halt the carnage in the state and intensify the pursuit of those responsible for the recent tragic events.

Credit: X|NGRPresident

