Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has ruled out the idea of her colleagues using her house for movie location, saying having more than 20 people in her house at a time is not something she would tolerate.

She spoke on the need to have a standard movie studio and sound stages just like in America, saying having strangers in her home for days shooting would remain unacceptable to her.

Silva, one of the leaders of the women’s wing in the entertainment industry that worked for the emergence of president-elect Bola Tinubu, observed that with the number of people that are brought to a movie set, it will be impossible to have them touch or use her personal things in her house.

Silva, who is married to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, maintained that “we shoot in apartments these days, but I won’t allow movies to be shot in my home; it won’t happen. I know the number of people that are brought into a shoot.

“There may be two people in a scene, but to shoot it, there will probably be about 20 people there. That means 20 people will put their hands on my wall, block the loo and do other things.”

She however urged her colleagues to take a cue from American actor, Tyler Perry, who built one of the biggest sound stages in the world.

“Sound stages give one control. It allows one to make movies at one’s desired pace,” she added.

